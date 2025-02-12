Fluidomat Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 107.66% YOY, profit at ₹5.42 crore and revenue at ₹16.64 crore

Fluidomat Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 31.75% YoY & profit increased by 107.66% YoY, profit at 5.42 crore and revenue at 16.64 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Fluidomat Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

Fluidomat Q3 Results 2025:Fluidomat declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant topline increase of 31.75% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 5.42 crore, marking a remarkable 107.66% rise compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 12.42%, and profit decreased by 12.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 3.83% quarter-on-quarter and rose by 6.21% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that may have impacted the overall profitability despite the strong year-on-year growth.

Fluidomat Q3 Results

Moreover, the operating income reported a decrease of 22.42% quarter-on-quarter, although it experienced a substantial increase of 97.95% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached 9.2, reflecting a growth of 38.55% year-over-year, further showcasing the company's strong performance despite some quarterly fluctuations.

Fluidomat has delivered a 6.3% return over the past week and an impressive 38.72% return in the last six months, though it has seen a -6.47% return year-to-date.

Currently, the Fluidomat has a market capitalization of 401.3 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of 1181.4 and a low of 456.8.

Fluidomat Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.6419-12.42%12.63+31.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.253.13+3.83%3.06+6.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.230.23-0%0.18+27.78%
Total Operating Expense10.8611.55-5.97%9.72+11.73%
Operating Income5.787.45-22.42%2.92+97.95%
Net Income Before Taxes7.18.21-13.52%3.5+102.86%
Net Income5.426.17-12.16%2.61+107.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.213.53-32%6.64+38.55%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.42Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹16.64Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
