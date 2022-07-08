FMCG firms brace for volume decline in Q1

In a quarterly update released on Monday, Marico Ltd said its India volumes declined in mid-single digits in the June quarter. Performance was dragged down by Saffola oils, which saw a double-digit sales decline. The company attributed this to the high base in the same quarter a year ago which saw greater in-home consumption, as well as significant down-trading from super premium to more mass-market brands. Marico said that excluding Saffola, the India business posted “marginal volume growth".

