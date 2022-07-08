FMCG firms brace for volume decline in Q1

FMCG firms brace for volume decline in Q12 min read . 12:42 AM IST
- Companies raised prices, launched bridge packs and cut costs during Q1
Volumes at fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies may decline marginally or record feeble growth in the June quarter amid high inflation, even as revenue promises to hold up thanks to price hikes. Several packaged goods companies announce their earnings later this month.
In a quarterly update released on Monday, Marico Ltd said its India volumes declined in mid-single digits in the June quarter. Performance was dragged down by Saffola oils, which saw a double-digit sales decline. The company attributed this to the high base in the same quarter a year ago which saw greater in-home consumption, as well as significant down-trading from super premium to more mass-market brands. Marico said that excluding Saffola, the India business posted “marginal volume growth".
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd pointed to “short-term challenges" such as continuing global commodity inflation which have impacted consumption and margins. As a result, the company expects to report a mid-single digit drop in quarterly volumes in India, it said in an update on 6 July. However, it expects to register early double-digit growth in revenue, largely due to price hikes. It reported a “mixed performance" in personal care and home care categories.
In the April-June quarter, FMCG sales by value grew 14.2% from a year ago, according to data sourced from retail intelligence platform Bizom. This was largely on account of price hikes taken by companies. Bizom did not share volume data for the period.
Meanwhile, analysts said companies with greater exposure to summer products might benefit. “Categories like ice creams, fruit juices and cooling hair oil will do well due to the harsh summer. Due to much better mobility on a year-on-year basis, cigarettes, alcohol, paints, cosmetics, hair colour, other beauty products will see strong growth. Emami and Dabur’s immunity portfolio will see a sharp dip due to high base and low covid cases," analysts at Edelweiss Securities said in an FMCG earnings preview dated 6 July.
The brokerage estimates consumer goods makers to report year-on-year revenue and EBITDA growth of 18.3% and 14.3%, respectively, during the June quarter. “We expect urban growth to be faster than rural growth for most companies," analysts said.
Companies also resorted to price hikes, bridge packs and cost optimization to combat inflation during the quarter; yet, margin pressures persist.
Dabur India said that during the quarter, consumption pressure continued across the sector on account of unprecedented inflation, which has impacted the share of the income available for spending on consumer staples. Dabur’s India business is expected to report “high" single digit revenue growth on a very high base during the quarter, backed by mid-single digit volume growth.
“Food and beverages vertical has seen strong double-digit growth in the quarter on the back of improving out-of-home consumption, innovation, and intense summer season, home and personal care portfolio is expected to record high single to low double-digit growth on a high base of 26.1 % growth in the first quarter of FY22," the company said.