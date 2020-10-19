FMCG Q2 earnings to help gauge demand direction

India’s lockdown in late March severely dented FMCG distribution and manufacturing. While demand for health and hygiene products and packaged foods grew heavily, other categories such as personal care and on-the-go foods and beverages suffered. In fact, April and May were the worst for FMCG makers due to restrictions on store openings and many households had stockpiled provisions in March in anticipation of the lockdown. As a result, the April-June quarter witnessed a 17% decline in sales by value as compared with the same quarter of 2019, market researcher Nielsen said. For the full year, it lowered its growth forecast for the sector to between 1% and -1%.