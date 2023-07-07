FMCG Sector Q1FY24 Preview: Demand to gain traction; softer commodity costs to boost margins4 min read 07 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST
With the high-cost inventories being consumed by most of the companies and the impact of price hikes being entirely absorbed, gross margins are expected to improve YoY.
The consumer goods companies are expected to deliver decent earnings growth for the fiscal first quarter ended June 2023 aided by cooling commodity and raw material prices. The demand momentum for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies improved in Q1FY24 led by urban markets and a recovery in the rural markets.
