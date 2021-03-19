For FedEx, covid-19 pandemic keeps delivering profit
- Package volumes rose 25% in Ground unit handling e-commerce surge
FedEx Corp.’s quarterly profit nearly tripled and revenue jumped 23%, despite winter storms in the U.S. that disrupted its delivery operations and sapped its profit by $350 million.
The package giant, like competitor United Parcel Service Inc., has been handling a surge in e-commerce orders during the Covid-19 pandemic as more people shop from home. Executives said Thursday they expected that trend to persist even as vaccines roll out.
