Home >Companies >Company Results >For FedEx, covid-19 pandemic keeps delivering profit

For FedEx, covid-19 pandemic keeps delivering profit

AP Photo
3 min read . 02:01 PM IST THOMAS GRYTA, The Wall Street Journal

  • Package volumes rose 25% in Ground unit handling e-commerce surge

FedEx Corp.’s quarterly profit nearly tripled and revenue jumped 23%, despite winter storms in the U.S. that disrupted its delivery operations and sapped its profit by $350 million.

The package giant, like competitor United Parcel Service Inc., has been handling a surge in e-commerce orders during the Covid-19 pandemic as more people shop from home. Executives said Thursday they expected that trend to persist even as vaccines roll out.

