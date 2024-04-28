Force Motors Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.32% YOY

Force Motors Q4 Results Live : Force Motors declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 34.96% & the profit decreased by 4.32% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.89% and the profit increased by 64.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.9% q-o-q & increased by 20.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 34.81% q-o-q & decreased by 20.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹106.45 for Q4 which increased by 260.33% Y-o-Y.
Force Motors has delivered 22.36% return in the last 1 week, 194.42% return in the last 6 months and 194.42% YTD return.
Currently, Force Motors has a market cap of ₹13004.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10242.75 & ₹1290 respectively.
Force Motors Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2011.21
|1691.69
|+18.89%
|1490.25
|+34.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|160.31
|129.39
|+23.9%
|133.23
|+20.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|68.05
|68.28
|-0.34%
|62.7
|+8.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|1800.62
|1535.48
|+17.27%
|1223.9
|+47.12%
|Operating Income
|210.59
|156.21
|+34.81%
|266.35
|-20.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|214.38
|136.67
|+56.86%
|283.75
|-24.45%
|Net Income
|140.26
|85.4
|+64.24%
|146.59
|-4.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|106.45
|64.82
|+64.22%
|29.54
|+260.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹140.26Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2011.21Cr
