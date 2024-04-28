Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Force Motors Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.32% YOY

Force Motors Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.32% YOY

Livemint

Force Motors Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.96% YoY & profit decreased by 4.32% YoY

Force Motors Q4 Results Live

Force Motors Q4 Results Live : Force Motors declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 34.96% & the profit decreased by 4.32% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.89% and the profit increased by 64.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.9% q-o-q & increased by 20.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.81% q-o-q & decreased by 20.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 106.45 for Q4 which increased by 260.33% Y-o-Y.

Force Motors has delivered 22.36% return in the last 1 week, 194.42% return in the last 6 months and 194.42% YTD return.

Currently, Force Motors has a market cap of 13004.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of 10242.75 & 1290 respectively.

Force Motors Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2011.211691.69+18.89%1490.25+34.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total160.31129.39+23.9%133.23+20.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization68.0568.28-0.34%62.7+8.53%
Total Operating Expense1800.621535.48+17.27%1223.9+47.12%
Operating Income210.59156.21+34.81%266.35-20.93%
Net Income Before Taxes214.38136.67+56.86%283.75-24.45%
Net Income140.2685.4+64.24%146.59-4.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS106.4564.82+64.22%29.54+260.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹140.26Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2011.21Cr

