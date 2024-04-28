Force Motors Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.32% YOY

Force Motors Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.96% YoY & profit decreased by 4.32% YoY

Force Motors Q4 Results Live : Force Motors declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 34.96% & the profit decreased by 4.32% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.89% and the profit increased by 64.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.9% q-o-q & increased by 20.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.81% q-o-q & decreased by 20.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹106.45 for Q4 which increased by 260.33% Y-o-Y.

Force Motors has delivered 22.36% return in the last 1 week, 194.42% return in the last 6 months and 194.42% YTD return.

Currently, Force Motors has a market cap of ₹13004.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10242.75 & ₹1290 respectively.

Force Motors Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2011.21 1691.69 +18.89% 1490.25 +34.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 160.31 129.39 +23.9% 133.23 +20.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 68.05 68.28 -0.34% 62.7 +8.53% Total Operating Expense 1800.62 1535.48 +17.27% 1223.9 +47.12% Operating Income 210.59 156.21 +34.81% 266.35 -20.93% Net Income Before Taxes 214.38 136.67 +56.86% 283.75 -24.45% Net Income 140.26 85.4 +64.24% 146.59 -4.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 106.45 64.82 +64.22% 29.54 +260.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹140.26Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2011.21Cr

