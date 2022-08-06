Fortis Healthcare announces Q1 results: Profit falls 69 % at ₹134 crore1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 11:15 AM IST
Both, Q1 FY22 and Q4 FY22 witnessed an impact on hospital revenues due to higher covid cases
Fortis Healthcare Ltd. on Friday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2022. It has reported a 69 percent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹134 crore.