Fox Corp., parent of Fox News and the Fox broadcast network, reported higher revenue in the latest quarter, as advertising sales continued to improve driven by its news programming, live sports and streaming platforms.

Revenue increased nearly 9% to $4.44 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, topping analysts’ consensus expectations of $4.25 billion.

Fox’s advertising revenue rose about 6% over last year due to pricing strength at its Fox network, as well as from live sports and Tubi, Fox’s entertainment streaming platform.

Fox’s cable programming unit, which includes the Fox Business Network and Fox Sports 1 channel as well as Fox News, generated $1.64 billion in revenue, a 10% increase from the same quarter last year. Contractual price increases, including distribution agreement renewals, helped boost affiliate revenues. Advertising revenue also increased at the division thanks to pricing power at Fox News and its national sports networks.

Fox Nation, the direct-to-consumer streaming platform operated by Fox News, logged higher subscription revenue compared with last year.

Revenue from Fox’s TV stations rose to $2.76 billion from $2.56 billion in the year-earlier period due to an increase in advertising revenues, which benefited from live sports, growth at Tubi and the continuing recovery from Covid-19 restrictions in local markets.

The company recorded higher expenses in the segment as it recognized higher sports and entertainment-programming rights amortization at the Fox network and increased its digital spending at Tubi.

Fox News parent Fox Corp. and Wall Street Journal parent company News Corp share common ownership.

The company posted a loss attributable to stockholders of $85 million, or 15 cents a share, for the fiscal second quarter, compared with a profit of $224 million, or 37 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. The company attributed the loss to a change in the fair value of the company’s investments, Fox said.

It had an adjusted profit of 13 cents a share, which came ahead of analysts’ estimates, according to a FactSet poll.

