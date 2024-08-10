Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 275.6% YOY

Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live : Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live: Frontier Springs declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 99.09% & the profit increased by 275.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.97% and the profit increased by 38.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.55% quarter-on-quarter & increased by 35.35% year-on-year.
The operating income was up by 38.7% quarter-on-quarter & increased by 238.73% year-on-year.
The EPS is ₹18.88 for Q1 which increased by 302.48% year-on-year.
Frontier Springs has delivered -3% return in the last 1 week, 17.98% return in the last 6 months and 37.32% year-to-date return.
Currently, Frontier Springs has a market cap of ₹572.84 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1669 & ₹601 respectively.
Frontier Springs Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|50.75
|44.14
|+14.97%
|25.49
|+99.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.35
|1.34
|+0.55%
|1
|+35.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.95
|1.08
|-11.47%
|0.88
|+8.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|41.96
|37.8
|+10.99%
|22.9
|+83.25%
|Operating Income
|8.8
|6.34
|+38.7%
|2.6
|+238.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.42
|6.74
|+39.61%
|2.59
|+263.56%
|Net Income
|6.98
|5.05
|+38.25%
|1.86
|+275.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.88
|13.54
|+39.44%
|4.69
|+302.48%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess