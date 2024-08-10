Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 275.6% YOY

Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 275.6% YOY

Livemint

Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 99.09% YoY & profit increased by 275.6% YoY

Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live

Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live : Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live: Frontier Springs declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 99.09% & the profit increased by 275.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.97% and the profit increased by 38.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.55% quarter-on-quarter & increased by 35.35% year-on-year.

The operating income was up by 38.7% quarter-on-quarter & increased by 238.73% year-on-year.

The EPS is 18.88 for Q1 which increased by 302.48% year-on-year.

Frontier Springs has delivered -3% return in the last 1 week, 17.98% return in the last 6 months and 37.32% year-to-date return.

Currently, Frontier Springs has a market cap of 572.84 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1669 & 601 respectively.

Frontier Springs Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.7544.14+14.97%25.49+99.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.351.34+0.55%1+35.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.951.08-11.47%0.88+8.92%
Total Operating Expense41.9637.8+10.99%22.9+83.25%
Operating Income8.86.34+38.7%2.6+238.73%
Net Income Before Taxes9.426.74+39.61%2.59+263.56%
Net Income6.985.05+38.25%1.86+275.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.8813.54+39.44%4.69+302.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.98Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹50.75Cr

