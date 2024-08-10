Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 275.6% YOY

Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 99.09% YoY & profit increased by 275.6% YoY

Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live : Frontier Springs Q1 Results Live: Frontier Springs declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 99.09% & the profit increased by 275.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.97% and the profit increased by 38.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.55% quarter-on-quarter & increased by 35.35% year-on-year.

The EPS is ₹18.88 for Q1 which increased by 302.48% year-on-year.

Frontier Springs has delivered -3% return in the last 1 week, 17.98% return in the last 6 months and 37.32% year-to-date return.

Currently, Frontier Springs has a market cap of ₹572.84 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1669 & ₹601 respectively.

Frontier Springs Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.75 44.14 +14.97% 25.49 +99.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.35 1.34 +0.55% 1 +35.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.95 1.08 -11.47% 0.88 +8.92% Total Operating Expense 41.96 37.8 +10.99% 22.9 +83.25% Operating Income 8.8 6.34 +38.7% 2.6 +238.73% Net Income Before Taxes 9.42 6.74 +39.61% 2.59 +263.56% Net Income 6.98 5.05 +38.25% 1.86 +275.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.88 13.54 +39.44% 4.69 +302.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.98Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹50.75Cr

