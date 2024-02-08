FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 97.56% YoY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.28% & the profit increased by 97.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.7% and the profit increased by 176.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.52% q-o-q & increased by 15.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 56.76% q-o-q & increased by 48.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.06 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 100% Y-o-Y.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures has delivered -2.93% return in the last 1 week, 9.19% return in the last 6 months, and -7.76% YTD return.
Currently, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has a market cap of ₹45807.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹195.5 & ₹114.25 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of the 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1788.8
|1507.02
|+18.7%
|1462.83
|+22.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|147.93
|136.32
|+8.52%
|127.92
|+15.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|58.03
|54.64
|+6.21%
|50.7
|+14.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|1748.05
|1481.03
|+18.03%
|1435.37
|+21.78%
|Operating Income
|40.75
|25.99
|+56.76%
|27.46
|+48.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.49
|13.26
|+99.81%
|12.67
|+109.05%
|Net Income
|16.19
|5.85
|+176.87%
|8.19
|+97.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.02
|+200%
|0.03
|+100%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1788.8Cr
