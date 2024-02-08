FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 97.56% YoY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.28% & the profit increased by 97.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.7% and the profit increased by 176.87%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.52% q-o-q & increased by 15.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 56.76% q-o-q & increased by 48.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.06 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 100% Y-o-Y.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures has delivered -2.93% return in the last 1 week, 9.19% return in the last 6 months, and -7.76% YTD return.

Currently, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has a market cap of ₹45807.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹195.5 & ₹114.25 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of the 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1788.8 1507.02 +18.7% 1462.83 +22.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 147.93 136.32 +8.52% 127.92 +15.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 58.03 54.64 +6.21% 50.7 +14.45% Total Operating Expense 1748.05 1481.03 +18.03% 1435.37 +21.78% Operating Income 40.75 25.99 +56.76% 27.46 +48.38% Net Income Before Taxes 26.49 13.26 +99.81% 12.67 +109.05% Net Income 16.19 5.85 +176.87% 8.19 +97.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 0.02 +200% 0.03 +100%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1788.8Cr

