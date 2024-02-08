Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 97.56% YoY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 97.56% YoY

Livemint

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.28% YoY & profit increased by 97.56% YoY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live

FSN E-Commerce Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.28% & the profit increased by 97.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.7% and the profit increased by 176.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.52% q-o-q & increased by 15.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 56.76% q-o-q & increased by 48.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.06 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 100% Y-o-Y.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures has delivered -2.93% return in the last 1 week, 9.19% return in the last 6 months, and -7.76% YTD return.

Currently, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has a market cap of 45807.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 195.5 & 114.25 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of the 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1788.81507.02+18.7%1462.83+22.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total147.93136.32+8.52%127.92+15.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.0354.64+6.21%50.7+14.45%
Total Operating Expense1748.051481.03+18.03%1435.37+21.78%
Operating Income40.7525.99+56.76%27.46+48.38%
Net Income Before Taxes26.4913.26+99.81%12.67+109.05%
Net Income16.195.85+176.87%8.19+97.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.02+200%0.03+100%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1788.8Cr

