FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results 2025:FSN E-Commerce Ventures declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 26.74% & the profit increased by 61.33% YoY. Profit at ₹26.12 crore and revenue at ₹2267.21 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.93% and the profit increased by 160.16%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.12% q-o-q & increased by 18.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 77.22% q-o-q & increased by 74.13% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.09 for Q3 which increased by 50% Y-o-Y.
As of 11 Feb, 2025 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2267.21
|1874.74
|+20.93%
|1788.8
|+26.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|174.6
|161.49
|+8.12%
|147.93
|+18.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.82
|63.62
|+9.75%
|58.03
|+20.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|2196.25
|1834.7
|+19.71%
|1748.05
|+25.64%
|Operating Income
|70.96
|40.04
|+77.22%
|40.75
|+74.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|44.56
|21.26
|+109.6%
|26.49
|+68.21%
|Net Income
|26.12
|10.04
|+160.16%
|16.19
|+61.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.09
|0.04
|+125%
|0.06
|+50%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.