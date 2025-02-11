FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 61.33% YOY, profit at ₹26.12 crore and revenue at ₹2267.21 crore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results 2025:FSN E-Commerce Ventures declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 26.74% & the profit increased by 61.33% YoY. Profit at ₹26.12 crore and revenue at ₹2267.21 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.93% and the profit increased by 160.16%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.12% q-o-q & increased by 18.03% Y-o-Y.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 77.22% q-o-q & increased by 74.13% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.09 for Q3 which increased by 50% Y-o-Y.

As of 11 Feb, 2025 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2267.21 1874.74 +20.93% 1788.8 +26.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 174.6 161.49 +8.12% 147.93 +18.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.82 63.62 +9.75% 58.03 +20.32% Total Operating Expense 2196.25 1834.7 +19.71% 1748.05 +25.64% Operating Income 70.96 40.04 +77.22% 40.75 +74.13% Net Income Before Taxes 44.56 21.26 +109.6% 26.49 +68.21% Net Income 26.12 10.04 +160.16% 16.19 +61.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.09 0.04 +125% 0.06 +50%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.