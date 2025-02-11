FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 61.33% YOY, profit at ₹26.12 crore and revenue at ₹2267.21 crore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 26.74% YoY & profit increased by 61.33% YoY, profit at 26.12 crore and revenue at 2267.21 crore

Livemint
Published11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Advertisement
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results 2025:FSN E-Commerce Ventures declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 26.74% & the profit increased by 61.33% YoY. Profit at 26.12 crore and revenue at 2267.21 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.93% and the profit increased by 160.16%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.12% q-o-q & increased by 18.03% Y-o-Y.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 77.22% q-o-q & increased by 74.13% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 0.09 for Q3 which increased by 50% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

As of 11 Feb, 2025 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2267.211874.74+20.93%1788.8+26.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total174.6161.49+8.12%147.93+18.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.8263.62+9.75%58.03+20.32%
Total Operating Expense2196.251834.7+19.71%1748.05+25.64%
Operating Income70.9640.04+77.22%40.75+74.13%
Net Income Before Taxes44.5621.26+109.6%26.49+68.21%
Net Income26.1210.04+160.16%16.19+61.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.090.04+125%0.06+50%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsFSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 61.33% YOY, profit at ₹26.12 crore and revenue at ₹2267.21 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹26.12Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2267.21Cr

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget