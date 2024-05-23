FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 187.47% YOY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 Results Live : FSN E-Commerce Ventures declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.14% & the profit increased by 187.47% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.75% and the profit decreased by 57.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.96% q-o-q & increased by 11.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.46% q-o-q & increased by 90.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.02 for Q4 which increased by 150.63% Y-o-Y.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures has delivered 5.54% return in the last 1 week, 4.25% return in the last 6 months and 2.99% YTD return.
Currently, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has a market cap of ₹51171.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹195.5 & ₹122.15 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Buy.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1667.98
|1788.8
|-6.75%
|1301.72
|+28.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|142.07
|147.93
|-3.96%
|127.33
|+11.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|59.65
|58.03
|+2.79%
|53.04
|+12.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|1634.35
|1748.05
|-6.5%
|1284.07
|+27.28%
|Operating Income
|33.63
|40.75
|-17.46%
|17.65
|+90.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.56
|26.49
|-26.15%
|8.63
|+126.7%
|Net Income
|6.93
|16.19
|-57.18%
|2.41
|+187.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67%
|0.01
|+150.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.93Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1667.98Cr
