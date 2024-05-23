Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 187.47% YOY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 187.47% YOY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.14% YoY & profit increased by 187.47% YoY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 Results Live : FSN E-Commerce Ventures declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.14% & the profit increased by 187.47% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.75% and the profit decreased by 57.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.96% q-o-q & increased by 11.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.46% q-o-q & increased by 90.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.02 for Q4 which increased by 150.63% Y-o-Y.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures has delivered 5.54% return in the last 1 week, 4.25% return in the last 6 months and 2.99% YTD return.

Currently, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has a market cap of 51171.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 195.5 & 122.15 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Buy.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1667.981788.8-6.75%1301.72+28.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total142.07147.93-3.96%127.33+11.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization59.6558.03+2.79%53.04+12.46%
Total Operating Expense1634.351748.05-6.5%1284.07+27.28%
Operating Income33.6340.75-17.46%17.65+90.53%
Net Income Before Taxes19.5626.49-26.15%8.63+126.7%
Net Income6.9316.19-57.18%2.41+187.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.06-66.67%0.01+150.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.93Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1667.98Cr

