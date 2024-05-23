FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 187.47% YOY

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 Results Live : FSN E-Commerce Ventures declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.14% & the profit increased by 187.47% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.75% and the profit decreased by 57.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.96% q-o-q & increased by 11.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.46% q-o-q & increased by 90.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.02 for Q4 which increased by 150.63% Y-o-Y.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures has delivered 5.54% return in the last 1 week, 4.25% return in the last 6 months and 2.99% YTD return.

Currently, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has a market cap of ₹51171.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹195.5 & ₹122.15 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Buy.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1667.98 1788.8 -6.75% 1301.72 +28.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 142.07 147.93 -3.96% 127.33 +11.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 59.65 58.03 +2.79% 53.04 +12.46% Total Operating Expense 1634.35 1748.05 -6.5% 1284.07 +27.28% Operating Income 33.63 40.75 -17.46% 17.65 +90.53% Net Income Before Taxes 19.56 26.49 -26.15% 8.63 +126.7% Net Income 6.93 16.19 -57.18% 2.41 +187.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.06 -66.67% 0.01 +150.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.93Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1667.98Cr

