Fusion Finance Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss at ₹305.04Cr, Revenue increased by 25.16% YoY

Fusion Finance Q2 Results 2024:Fusion Finance declared their Q2 results for 2024 on 14 November 2024, revealing a significant topline increase of 25.16%. However, the company reported a loss of ₹305.04 crore, contrasting sharply with a profit of ₹125.79 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
Despite the year-on-year revenue growth, there was a slight decline of 0.16% when compared to the previous quarter. This indicates potential challenges in maintaining revenue momentum on a sequential basis.
Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.74% quarter-on-quarter and an alarming increase of 41.49% year-on-year, which could be contributing factors to the company's losses.
The operating income also faced a steep decline, plummeting by 259.2% quarter-on-quarter and down 167.85% year-on-year, further underscoring the operational challenges Fusion Finance is facing.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹14.52 for Q2, which represents a decrease of 20.02% from the previous year, indicating reduced profitability per share for investors.
In terms of stock performance, Fusion Finance has delivered a disappointing -15.21% return in the past week, -62.72% return over the last six months, and a staggering -69.17% year-to-date return, reflecting investor sentiment.
As of 16 November 2024, Fusion Finance has a market capitalization of ₹1788.72 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹674.85 and a low of ₹177.71.
Among analysts covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation to Sell, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts suggesting Sell, and 3 recommending Hold, while only 1 analyst has rated it as Buy.
Fusion Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|669.35
|670.43
|-0.16%
|534.81
|+25.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|140.47
|135.4
|+3.74%
|99.28
|+41.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.85
|2.36
|+20.76%
|2.09
|+36.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|886.56
|533.99
|+66.03%
|214.66
|+313.01%
|Operating Income
|-217.21
|136.44
|-259.2%
|320.15
|-167.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-410.21
|-50.72
|-708.77%
|165.69
|-347.58%
|Net Income
|-305.04
|-35.62
|-756.37%
|125.79
|-342.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.52
|18.97
|-23.48%
|18.15
|-20.02%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
