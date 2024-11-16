Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Fusion Finance Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss at 305.04Cr, Revenue increased by 25.16% YoY

Fusion Finance Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

Fusion Finance Q2 Results 2024:Fusion Finance declared their Q2 results for 2024 on 14 November 2024, revealing a significant topline increase of 25.16%. However, the company reported a loss of 305.04 crore, contrasting sharply with a profit of 125.79 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Despite the year-on-year revenue growth, there was a slight decline of 0.16% when compared to the previous quarter. This indicates potential challenges in maintaining revenue momentum on a sequential basis.

Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.74% quarter-on-quarter and an alarming increase of 41.49% year-on-year, which could be contributing factors to the company's losses.

The operating income also faced a steep decline, plummeting by 259.2% quarter-on-quarter and down 167.85% year-on-year, further underscoring the operational challenges Fusion Finance is facing.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 14.52 for Q2, which represents a decrease of 20.02% from the previous year, indicating reduced profitability per share for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Fusion Finance has delivered a disappointing -15.21% return in the past week, -62.72% return over the last six months, and a staggering -69.17% year-to-date return, reflecting investor sentiment.

As of 16 November 2024, Fusion Finance has a market capitalization of 1788.72 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 674.85 and a low of 177.71.

Among analysts covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation to Sell, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts suggesting Sell, and 3 recommending Hold, while only 1 analyst has rated it as Buy.

Fusion Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue669.35670.43-0.16%534.81+25.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total140.47135.4+3.74%99.28+41.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.852.36+20.76%2.09+36.36%
Total Operating Expense886.56533.99+66.03%214.66+313.01%
Operating Income-217.21136.44-259.2%320.15-167.85%
Net Income Before Taxes-410.21-50.72-708.77%165.69-347.58%
Net Income-305.04-35.62-756.37%125.79-342.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.5218.97-23.48%18.15-20.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-305.04Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹669.35Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

