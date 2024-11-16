Fusion Finance Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss at ₹305.04Cr, Revenue increased by 25.16% YoY

Fusion Finance Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 25.16% YoY & loss at ₹ 305.04Cr

Fusion Finance Q2 Results 2024:Fusion Finance declared their Q2 results for 2024 on 14 November 2024, revealing a significant topline increase of 25.16%. However, the company reported a loss of ₹305.04 crore, contrasting sharply with a profit of ₹125.79 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Despite the year-on-year revenue growth, there was a slight decline of 0.16% when compared to the previous quarter. This indicates potential challenges in maintaining revenue momentum on a sequential basis.

Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.74% quarter-on-quarter and an alarming increase of 41.49% year-on-year, which could be contributing factors to the company's losses.

The operating income also faced a steep decline, plummeting by 259.2% quarter-on-quarter and down 167.85% year-on-year, further underscoring the operational challenges Fusion Finance is facing.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹14.52 for Q2, which represents a decrease of 20.02% from the previous year, indicating reduced profitability per share for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Fusion Finance has delivered a disappointing -15.21% return in the past week, -62.72% return over the last six months, and a staggering -69.17% year-to-date return, reflecting investor sentiment.

As of 16 November 2024, Fusion Finance has a market capitalization of ₹1788.72 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹674.85 and a low of ₹177.71.

Among analysts covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation to Sell, with 2 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts suggesting Sell, and 3 recommending Hold, while only 1 analyst has rated it as Buy.

Fusion Finance Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 669.35 670.43 -0.16% 534.81 +25.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 140.47 135.4 +3.74% 99.28 +41.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.85 2.36 +20.76% 2.09 +36.36% Total Operating Expense 886.56 533.99 +66.03% 214.66 +313.01% Operating Income -217.21 136.44 -259.2% 320.15 -167.85% Net Income Before Taxes -410.21 -50.72 -708.77% 165.69 -347.58% Net Income -305.04 -35.62 -756.37% 125.79 -342.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.52 18.97 -23.48% 18.15 -20.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-305.04Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹669.35Cr

