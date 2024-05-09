Fusion Micro Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.86% YOY

Fusion Micro Finance Q4 Results Live : Fusion Micro Finance, a leading microfinance company, announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth of 27.98% year-over-year. The profit also saw a healthy rise of 15.86% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Fusion Micro Finance experienced a growth of 8.26% in revenue and a 4.93% increase in profit. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.26% quarter-on-quarter and 36.72% year-on-year.
The operating income of Fusion Micro Finance was up by 1.39% sequentially and increased by 14.62% year-on-year, showcasing a steady performance in the operational aspect.
Despite the positive results, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹22.26, reflecting a decrease of 23.68% year-on-year.
On the market front, Fusion Micro Finance has delivered negative returns of -4.92% in the last 1 week, -14.24% in the last 6 months, and -15.35% year-to-date. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹4909.25 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹691 and ₹419 respectively.
Fusion Micro Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|628.36
|580.42
|+8.26%
|490.99
|+27.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|122.23
|111.87
|+9.26%
|89.4
|+36.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.78
|2.38
|+16.81%
|2.3
|+20.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|288.55
|245.28
|+17.64%
|194.53
|+48.33%
|Operating Income
|339.81
|335.14
|+1.39%
|296.46
|+14.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|171.71
|166.5
|+3.13%
|151.93
|+13.02%
|Net Income
|132.69
|126.45
|+4.93%
|114.52
|+15.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.26
|19.55
|+13.84%
|29.17
|-23.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹132.69Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹628.36Cr
