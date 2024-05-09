Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Fusion Micro Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.86% YOY

Fusion Micro Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.86% YOY

Livemint

Fusion Micro Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.98% YoY & profit increased by 15.86% YoY

Fusion Micro Finance Q4 Results Live

Fusion Micro Finance Q4 Results Live : Fusion Micro Finance, a leading microfinance company, announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth of 27.98% year-over-year. The profit also saw a healthy rise of 15.86% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Fusion Micro Finance experienced a growth of 8.26% in revenue and a 4.93% increase in profit. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.26% quarter-on-quarter and 36.72% year-on-year.

The operating income of Fusion Micro Finance was up by 1.39% sequentially and increased by 14.62% year-on-year, showcasing a steady performance in the operational aspect.

Despite the positive results, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 22.26, reflecting a decrease of 23.68% year-on-year.

On the market front, Fusion Micro Finance has delivered negative returns of -4.92% in the last 1 week, -14.24% in the last 6 months, and -15.35% year-to-date. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 4909.25 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 691 and 419 respectively.

Fusion Micro Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue628.36580.42+8.26%490.99+27.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total122.23111.87+9.26%89.4+36.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.782.38+16.81%2.3+20.92%
Total Operating Expense288.55245.28+17.64%194.53+48.33%
Operating Income339.81335.14+1.39%296.46+14.62%
Net Income Before Taxes171.71166.5+3.13%151.93+13.02%
Net Income132.69126.45+4.93%114.52+15.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.2619.55+13.84%29.17-23.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹132.69Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹628.36Cr

