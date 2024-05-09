Fusion Micro Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.86% YOY

Fusion Micro Finance Q4 Results Live : Fusion Micro Finance, a leading microfinance company, announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth of 27.98% year-over-year. The profit also saw a healthy rise of 15.86% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Fusion Micro Finance experienced a growth of 8.26% in revenue and a 4.93% increase in profit. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.26% quarter-on-quarter and 36.72% year-on-year.

The operating income of Fusion Micro Finance was up by 1.39% sequentially and increased by 14.62% year-on-year, showcasing a steady performance in the operational aspect.

Despite the positive results, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹22.26, reflecting a decrease of 23.68% year-on-year.

On the market front, Fusion Micro Finance has delivered negative returns of -4.92% in the last 1 week, -14.24% in the last 6 months, and -15.35% year-to-date. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹4909.25 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹691 and ₹419 respectively.

Fusion Micro Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 628.36 580.42 +8.26% 490.99 +27.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 122.23 111.87 +9.26% 89.4 +36.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.78 2.38 +16.81% 2.3 +20.92% Total Operating Expense 288.55 245.28 +17.64% 194.53 +48.33% Operating Income 339.81 335.14 +1.39% 296.46 +14.62% Net Income Before Taxes 171.71 166.5 +3.13% 151.93 +13.02% Net Income 132.69 126.45 +4.93% 114.52 +15.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.26 19.55 +13.84% 29.17 -23.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹132.69Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹628.36Cr

