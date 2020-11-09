Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Future Lifestyle Fashion posts 258 crore loss
While Future Lifestyle Fashion has exited two investments, it also picked up minority stakes in three companies. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Future Lifestyle Fashion posts 258 crore loss

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • Consolidated revenue from operations declined 74% to 409 crore as against 1,572 crore in September 2019

MUMBAI : Future Lifestyle Fashions, part of Future group firm Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL), reported consolidated net loss of 258 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 against a net profit of 12 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined 74% to 409 crore as against 1,572 crore in September 2019.

Future Group is in the process of selling its retail and wholesale business to Reliance Retail for 24713 crore. It is merging key group companies including Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer, Future Supply Chains and Future Market Networks into FEL.

The company's sale plan however has hit a roadblock with Amazon.com Inc objecting to the deal. Amazon last month secured an order from the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) barring the sale of Future's assets to RIL.

Future Retail on Saturday approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief against SIAC stay order on 24,713 cr-deal with Reliance Industries.

On Monday Future Lifestyle Fashion's scrip closed at 72.95, down 1.35% on the BSE.

