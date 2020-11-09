Home >Companies >Company Results >Future Lifestyle Fashions posts net loss of 258 crore in Q2
The company posted net profit of ₹12 crore in the year-ago period
The company posted net profit of 12 crore in the year-ago period

Future Lifestyle Fashions posts net loss of 258 crore in Q2

Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 03:17 PM IST

Consolidated revenue from operations declined 74% to 409 crore as against 1,572 crore in September 2019

Future Lifestyle Fashions, part of Future group firm Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL), on Monday reported consolidated net loss of 258 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. The company posted net profit of 12 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined 74% to 409 crore as against 1,572 crore in September 2019.

On 29 August, 2020, Future Group had announced to sell the retail and wholesale business to Reliance Retail.

It announced to merge key group companies including Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer, Future Supply Chains and Future Market Networks into FEL.

On Monday at 3:15 pm, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 1.76% lower at 72.65.



