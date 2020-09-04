Future Retail clocks 471 crore loss in Q4

“The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic situation had significantly impacted the company’s operational capabilities, as most of the stores of the company, in most of the States, were closed except selling only essential commodities and grocery items as per the advisory issued by the respective local authorities, State, Central Governments, during the lockdown period," Future Retail said in a regulatory filing. “The Company is closely monitoring the developments and possible effects that may result from the current pandemic on its financial condition, liquidity and operations and is actively working to minimize impact of this unprecedented situation".