NEW DELHI : Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday reported a 16.72% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹164.56 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹197.60 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell 3.07% to ₹5,208.89 crore during the quarter under review from ₹5,374.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses were 2.58% lower at ₹5,042.46 crore as compared with ₹5,176.52 crore a year ago. Future Retail has a network of 1,500 stores in over 400 cities. Its hypermarket and supermarket business is led by Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar GEN NXT, HyperCity, Foodhall, fbb, Food Bazaar, Easyday Club and Heritage Fresh.

Shares of Future Retail Ltd on Thursday closed 1.86% higher at ₹377.10 on the BSE.

Share Via

Topics Future Retail