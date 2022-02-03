NEW DELHI : State run GAIL (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at ₹3,780.78 crore.

Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL said that the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations and net profit.

During the corresponding period of the last fiscal (FY21), the company had recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,883.61 crore.

Its revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹26,175.60 crore, 67% higher than ₹15,675.40 crore earned in the year ago period.

In a statement, the company said that the company witnessed a robust financial performance in the third quarter of financial year 2021-22 on account of improved gas marketing spread, better product prices and improved operating efficiency in petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbons.

The CMD said that during the nine-month period ended on December 31, 2021, GAIL has already surpassed the highest ever profit after tax achieved in any of the previous financial years.

GAIL has incurred a capex of ₹5,034 crore mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity to joint venture among others.

He further stated that GAIL has acquired 26% stake from ILF&S in ONGC Tripura Power Company. The acquisition would be synergetic and enable GAIL to stronghold its presence in north eastern region of the country.

He also said that GAIL has commissioned India's first-of-its-kind pilot project for mixing hydrogen into city gas distribution network of AGL at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

