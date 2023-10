GAIL (India) , the state-run natural gas company, on Tuesday reported a 70.3% jump in its September quarter standalone net profit at ₹2,404.89 crore from ₹1,412 crore in the previous quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit in Q2FY24 rose 36% to ₹2,442 crore from ₹1,793 crore in the quarter ended June 2023.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY24 declined 1.25% to ₹31,822.62 crore from ₹32,227.47 crore in the first quarter.

GAIL’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in Q2FY24 increased 43.5% to ₹3,492 crore from ₹2,433 crore, QoQ.

EBITDA margin during the quarter improved by 350 basis points (bps) to 11% from 7.5%, sequentially.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Segment Results

Among its segments, standalone EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) from the natural gas transmission segment increased to ₹1,290.65 crore in the September quarter from ₹1,024.61 crore in the June quarter.

LPG segment EBIT rose to ₹81.87 crore from ₹80.18 crore, QoQ.

During the quarter under review, GAIL India’s Natural Gas Marketing EBIT rose to ₹1,784.58 crore from ₹1,013.63 crore, sequentially.

Also Read: Petronet LNG’s petchem diversification raises concerns; shares slide to 52-week low on rating downgrade, target cut

Meanwhile, the company’s Petrochemicals segment’s EBIT loss in Q2FY24 narrowed to ₹160.01 crore from a loss of ₹300.91 crore in the previous quarter.

At 2:35 pm, GAIL (India) shares were trading 1.81% higher at ₹120.80 apiece on the BSE.

Catch L&T Q2 Results Live Updates here

BSE More Information

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!