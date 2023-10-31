Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GAIL India Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 70% to 2,405 crore; revenue dips 1.3% QoQ

GAIL India Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 70% to 2,405 crore; revenue dips 1.3% QoQ

Ankit Gohel

  • GAIL India's revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY24 declined 1.25% to 31,822.62 crore from 32,227.47 crore in the first quarter.

GAIL (India)'s consolidated net profit in Q2FY24 rose 36% to 2,442 crore from 1,793 crore in the quarter ended June 2023.

GAIL (India), the state-run natural gas company, on Tuesday reported a 70.3% jump in its September quarter standalone net profit at 2,404.89 crore from 1,412 crore in the previous quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit in Q2FY24 rose 36% to 2,442 crore from 1,793 crore in the quarter ended June 2023.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY24 declined 1.25% to 31,822.62 crore from 32,227.47 crore in the first quarter.

GAIL’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in Q2FY24 increased 43.5% to 3,492 crore from 2,433 crore, QoQ.

EBITDA margin during the quarter improved by 350 basis points (bps) to 11% from 7.5%, sequentially.

Segment Results

Among its segments, standalone EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) from the natural gas transmission segment increased to 1,290.65 crore in the September quarter from 1,024.61 crore in the June quarter.

LPG segment EBIT rose to 81.87 crore from 80.18 crore, QoQ.

During the quarter under review, GAIL India’s Natural Gas Marketing EBIT rose to 1,784.58 crore from 1,013.63 crore, sequentially.

Meanwhile, the company’s Petrochemicals segment’s EBIT loss in Q2FY24 narrowed to 160.01 crore from a loss of 300.91 crore in the previous quarter.

At 2:35 pm, GAIL (India) shares were trading 1.81% higher at 120.80 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST
