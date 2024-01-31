Hello User
GAIL India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 672.09% YoY

GAIL India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 672.09% YoY

Livemint

GAIL India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 3.26% YoY & profit increased by 672.09% YoY

GAIL India Q3 FY24 Results Live

GAIL India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.26% & the profit increased by 672.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.2% and the profit increased by 30.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.5% q-o-q & increased by 13.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.63% q-o-q & increased by 1638.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 671.43% Y-o-Y.

GAIL India has delivered 2.05% return in the last 1 week, 44.21% return in the last 6 months, and 5.95% YTD return.

Currently, GAIL India has a market cap of 112927.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 174.7 & 91.05 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 5.5. The record date for the dividend is 06 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 06 Feb, 2024.

GAIL India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34767.8433049.68+5.2%35939.96-3.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total518.86606.84-14.5%459.07+13.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization872.27837.31+4.18%698.69+24.84%
Total Operating Expense31431.7730306.77+3.71%36156.74-13.07%
Operating Income3336.072742.91+21.63%-216.78+1638.92%
Net Income Before Taxes4074.773138.47+29.83%662.07+515.46%
Net Income3194.622444.05+30.71%413.76+672.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.863.72+30.65%0.63+671.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3194.62Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹34767.84Cr

