GAIL India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 672.09% YoY

GAIL India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.26% & the profit increased by 672.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.2% and the profit increased by 30.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.5% q-o-q & increased by 13.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.63% q-o-q & increased by 1638.92% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 671.43% Y-o-Y.

GAIL India has delivered 2.05% return in the last 1 week, 44.21% return in the last 6 months, and 5.95% YTD return.

Currently, GAIL India has a market cap of ₹112927.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹174.7 & ₹91.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5.5. The record date for the dividend is 06 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 06 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GAIL India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 34767.84 33049.68 +5.2% 35939.96 -3.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 518.86 606.84 -14.5% 459.07 +13.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 872.27 837.31 +4.18% 698.69 +24.84% Total Operating Expense 31431.77 30306.77 +3.71% 36156.74 -13.07% Operating Income 3336.07 2742.91 +21.63% -216.78 +1638.92% Net Income Before Taxes 4074.77 3138.47 +29.83% 662.07 +515.46% Net Income 3194.62 2444.05 +30.71% 413.76 +672.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.86 3.72 +30.65% 0.63 +671.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3194.62Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹34767.84Cr

