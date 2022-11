Government-owned GAIL missed street expectations in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The company garnered a standalone net profit of ₹1,537.07 crore in Q2FY23 declining by 46.31% from ₹2,862.95 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, Q2 PAT dipped by 47.27% from a profit of ₹2,915.19 crore recorded in Q1FY23.