GAIL posts 46% yoy drop in Q2 standalone PAT to 1,537 cr, misses estimates

According to Datta, GAIL's Q2 earnings were hit by lower margins and volumes across businesses. Also, Q2 earnings were hit by a drop in gas trading EBIT to Rs3.6 billion from Q1 levels of Rs23.1 billion due to unfavourable economics. During the quarter, Q2 EBIT loss was at ₹3.4 billion versus gains of ₹351.6 million in Q1. Also, Gas transmission EBIT in Q2 was at Rs7.1 billion versus Rs8 billion iN Q1. Q2 LPG EBIT was at ₹5 billion versus ₹6.3 billion in Q1 due to a drop in realisation.