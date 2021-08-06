GAIL Q1 net profit up 498% at Rs1,530 crore

This comes in the backdrop of India’s push for a gas-based economy. The country consumes around 145 million standard cubic meters a day (mmscmd) of gas. Gas comprises about 6.2% of India’s primary energy mix, far behind the global average of 24%. The government plans to increase this share to 15% by 2030. India’s gas demand is expected to be driven by the fertilizer, power, city gas distribution, and steel sectors. India’s energy demand is expected to grow at 4.2% per year over the next 25 years.