GAIL Q1 net profit up 91% at 2,915 crore

He added that to provide a thrust to the Centre’s focused initiatives to increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy basket, the company has approved the setting-up of small scale LNG (SSLNG) plant on pilot basis and order for two small-scale liquefaction skids has been placed. This will help in providing natural gas to geographical areas not connected to main natural gas pipeline, facilitate LNG as transport fuel and help monetize stranded or isolated upstream gas assets, Jain said.