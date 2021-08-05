Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >GAIL Q1 result: Net profit grows 500% to 1,530 cr as sales, margin rise

GAIL Q1 result: Net profit grows 500% to 1,530 cr as sales, margin rise

GAIL's turnover rose 44 per cent to 17,386.63 crore.
2 min read . 11:08 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

With an increase in the volume of gas transported through GAIL pipelines, the profitability from the business at 914.90 crore was up 27 per cent year-on-year

GAIL India reported a 500 per cent increase on-year in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as sales and margin in gas as well as petrochemicals grew. Net profit for the period under review stood at 1,529.92 crore, as compared to 255.51 crore in the corresponding quarter. It, however, remained below 1,907.67 crore recorded in the March quarter of last fiscal.

"The increase in the profits is mainly attributable to better physical performance in natural gas marketing and transmission, improved margins in gas marketing due to favourable market conditions and better price realisation in petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbons," GAIL said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The June quarter this year witnessed muted economic activity and restricted mobility as states imposed lockdowns to curb the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. This impacted gas sales and demand for petrochemicals. The economic disruption was moderate in comparison the nationwide lockdown seen last year as the restrictions were local.

India's largest gas marketer and transporter saw natural gas transmission and natural gas marketing volumes increase by 19 per cent and 18 per cent respectively as compared with corresponding quarter in previous year. The volume growth is due to normalcy of the business activities as against nationwide lockdown during Q1 FY21, the company said.

As the volume of gas transported through GAIL pipelines grew, profitability from the business increased 27 per cent on-year to 914.90 crore, but 3.6 per cent lower over the preceding quarter.

Margins on gas sales helped the company report a segment profit of 377.61 crore from a loss of 545.46 crore last year. It was higher than 280.89 crore profit in the preceding quarter. Profit from the petrochemical business at 138.30 crore compared with a loss of 154.43 crore last year.

The consolidated group turnover stood at 17,551 crore as against 12,152 crore in Q1 FY21. The group's PBT and PAT stood at 2,540 crore and 2,138 crore, respectively, as against 729 crore and 654 crore, respectively in Q1 FY21.

"The company is focussed on development of National Gas Grid and currently GAIL, along with its JVs, is executing pipeline projects of around 8,000 kms with investment of around 38,000 crore," said Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director, GAIL.

GAIL is also expanding polypropylene production capacity by setting up 500 KTA PDHPP Unit at Usar (Maharashtra) and 60 KTA PP unit at Pata in Uttar Pradesh with an approximate investment of 10,000 crore.

During the current financial year, GAIL has a capital expenditure plan of 6,600 crore. Jain informed that GAIL is exploring possibilities for expanding its footprint in renewables.

