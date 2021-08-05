GAIL Q1 result: Net profit grows 500% to 1,530 cr as sales, margin rise

GAIL India reported a 500 per cent increase on-year in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as sales and margin in gas as well as petrochemicals grew. Net profit for the period under review stood at ₹1,529.92 crore, as compared to ₹255.51 crore in the corresponding quarter. It, however, remained below ₹1,907.67 crore recorded in the March quarter of last fiscal.