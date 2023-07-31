comScore
GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit falls 45% to 1,793 crore, revenue down 13%
GAIL Q1 Results: GAIL announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) on July 31, reporting a decline of 45 per cent in consolidated net profit at 1,793 crore, compared to 3,250 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading gas distributer's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal fell 13 per cent to 32,848 crore, compared to 37,942 crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
