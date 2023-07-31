Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit falls 45% to 1,793 crore, revenue down 13%

GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit falls 45% to 1,793 crore, revenue down 13%

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • GAIL Q1 Results: The leading gas distributer's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal fell 13 per cent to 32,848 crore, compared to 37,942 crore in the year-ago period.

Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

GAIL Q1 Results: GAIL announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) on July 31, reporting a decline of 45 per cent in consolidated net profit at 1,793 crore, compared to 3,250 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading gas distributer's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal fell 13 per cent to 32,848 crore, compared to 37,942 crore in the year-ago period.

GAIL Q1 Results: GAIL announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) on July 31, reporting a decline of 45 per cent in consolidated net profit at 1,793 crore, compared to 3,250 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading gas distributer's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal fell 13 per cent to 32,848 crore, compared to 37,942 crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.