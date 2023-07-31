GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit falls 45% to 1,793 crore, revenue down 13%

GAIL Q1 Results: GAIL announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) on July 31, reporting a decline of 45 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,793 crore, compared to ₹3,250 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading gas distributer's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal fell 13 per cent to ₹32,848 crore, compared to ₹37,942 crore in the year-ago period.
