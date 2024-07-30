GAIL Q1 results: Net profit rises 77% YoY to ₹3,183 crore, revenue at ₹34,822 crore

GAIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rose by 28.6 percent to 2,474.31 crore for the quarter ending June 30.

Published30 Jul 2024, 06:40 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd. reported a 77.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025, surpassing analysts' expectations. The integrated natural gas company's net profit for the quarter ending in June rose to 3,183 crore, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company's consolidated net profit rose by 28.6 percent to 2,474.31 crore for the quarter ending June 30. Revenue from operations year-on-year (YoY) reached 34,821.89 crore in Q1, showing a slight increase from 32,848.78 crore in the same period last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Revenue from Operations rose to 33,692 crore in Q1 FY25 from 32,335 crore in Q4 FY24. Profit Before Tax (PBT) saw a strong increase of 28 per cent, reaching 3,642 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to 2,842 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 25 per cent (QoQ) to 2,724 crore in Q1 FY25, up from 2,177 crore in Q4 FY24, primarily due to higher Gas Transmission volumes, increased domestic Natural Gas Marketing volumes, and improved Natural Gas marketing margins.

The company's total income rose by 6.18 per cent, or 2,041.65 crore, reaching 35,042.44 crore. This compares to 33,000.79 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

GAIL India's total expenses saw a slight rise of 0.95 per cent or 297.57 crore, reaching 31,392.82 crore, up from 31,095.25 crore in Q1 2023-24.

Shri Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL said that, the company has incurred a Capex of about 1,659 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity to JVs, etc. which is about 21 per cent of annual target of 8,044 crore.

He further stated that GAIL has advanced its Net Zero carbon target for scope-1 and scope-2 emissions to 2035 from earlier 2040.

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 06:40 PM IST
