GAIL Q3 net profit more than doubles to ₹3,780 cr, shares surge . Updated: 03 Feb 2022, 03:01 PM IST
Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 67% to ₹26,175 crore during the quarter under review
State-owned GAIL Ltd's consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹3,780 crore for the December quarter when compared with ₹1,883 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 67% to ₹26,175 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹15,675 crore in the same quarter last year.
On Thursday, GAIL shares were trading 1.34% higher at 147.65 apiece in noon deals on NSE.
Segment wise, revenues from natural gas rose 4% year-on-year to ₹1,672 crore during the third quarter, while LPG revenues fell to ₹167 crore.
Revenues from natural gas marketing increased by 69% year-on-year to ₹25,117 crore in the third quarter ended December, while that from petrochemicals surged 24% year-on-year to ₹2,400 crore.
