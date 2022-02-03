OPEN APP
GAIL Q3 net profit more than doubles to 3,780 cr, shares surge
State-owned GAIL Ltd's consolidated net profit more than doubled to 3,780 crore for the December quarter when compared with 1,883 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 67% to 26,175 crore during the quarter under review as against 15,675 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Thursday, GAIL shares were trading 1.34% higher at 147.65 apiece in noon deals on NSE.

Segment wise, revenues from natural gas rose 4% year-on-year to 1,672 crore during the third quarter, while LPG revenues fell to 167 crore.

Revenues from natural gas marketing increased by 69% year-on-year to 25,117 crore in the third quarter ended December, while that from petrochemicals surged 24% year-on-year to 2,400 crore.

