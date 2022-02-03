Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  GAIL Q3 net profit more than doubles to 3,780 cr, shares surge

GAIL Q3 net profit more than doubles to 3,780 cr, shares surge

On Thursday, GAIL shares were trading 1.34% higher at 147.65 apiece in noon deals on NSE.
1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Livemint

  • GAIL Q3 results: Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 67% to 26,175 crore during the quarter under review

State-owned GAIL Ltd's consolidated net profit more than doubled to 3,780 crore for the December quarter when compared with 1,883 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 67% to 26,175 crore during the quarter under review as against 15,675 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Thursday, GAIL shares were trading 1.34% higher at 147.65 apiece in noon deals on NSE.

Segment wise, revenues from natural gas rose 4% year-on-year to 1,672 crore during the third quarter, while LPG revenues fell to 167 crore.

Revenues from natural gas marketing increased by 69% year-on-year to 25,117 crore in the third quarter ended December, while that from petrochemicals surged 24% year-on-year to 2,400 crore.

