GAIL Q3 net profit more than doubles to 3,780 cr, shares surge

GAIL Q3 net profit more than doubles to ₹3,780 cr, shares surge1 min read . 03:01 PM IST
- GAIL Q3 results: Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 67% to ₹26,175 crore during the quarter under review
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
State-owned GAIL Ltd's consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹3,780 crore for the December quarter when compared with ₹1,883 crore in the year-ago period.
State-owned GAIL Ltd's consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹3,780 crore for the December quarter when compared with ₹1,883 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 67% to ₹26,175 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹15,675 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose 67% to ₹26,175 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹15,675 crore in the same quarter last year.
On Thursday, GAIL shares were trading 1.34% higher at 147.65 apiece in noon deals on NSE.
Segment wise, revenues from natural gas rose 4% year-on-year to ₹1,672 crore during the third quarter, while LPG revenues fell to ₹167 crore.
Revenues from natural gas marketing increased by 69% year-on-year to ₹25,117 crore in the third quarter ended December, while that from petrochemicals surged 24% year-on-year to ₹2,400 crore.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!