Home / Companies / Company Results /  GAIL Q3 profit slumps 92.5% YoY to 246 cr on supply hit; revenue dips sequentially
Government-owned GAIL (India) recorded a decline in profitability during December 2022 quarter on both a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis due to supply hit. Although, revenue was better compared to Q3 of the previous fiscal, however, down sequentially. GAIL posted a standalone net profit of 2245.73 crore in Q3FY23.

On a standalone basis, the company's Q3 PAT dipped by 92.52% from 3,287.99 crore in the same quarter a year ago. While PAT dropped by 84.01% from 1,537.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at 35,380.38 crore -- significantly higher by 37.26% from 25,775.58 crore in December 2021 quarter. However, revenue declined by 8.08% from 38,490.89 crore in the preceding quarter.

