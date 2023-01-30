GAIL Q3 profit slumps 92.5% YoY to ₹246 cr on supply hit; revenue dips sequentially1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:02 PM IST
- Although, revenue was better compared to Q3 of the previous fiscal, however, down sequentially. GAIL posted a standalone net profit of ₹2245.73 crore in Q3FY23.
Government-owned GAIL (India) recorded a decline in profitability during December 2022 quarter on both a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis due to supply hit. Although, revenue was better compared to Q3 of the previous fiscal, however, down sequentially. GAIL posted a standalone net profit of ₹2245.73 crore in Q3FY23.
