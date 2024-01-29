GAIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 703% YoY to ₹3,193.3 crore; revenue plunges 3.3%
GAIL Q3 results: The revenue of the natural gas company declined 3.3% YoY from ₹35,940 crore to ₹34,767.8 crore during the quarter ending December 2023
India's largest natural gas company GAIL, released its October-December quarter results on Monday and posted a significant 703% year-on-year jump in its net profit. The profit after tax (PAT) of GAIL rose from ₹397.5 crore during Q3FY23 to ₹3,193.3 crore during the quarter ending December 2023. The revenue of the natural gas company declined 3.3% YoY from ₹35,940 crore to ₹34,767.8 crore during the period under review.