OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  GAIL Q4 profit rises 41% to 2,683 cr, approves dividend
Listen to this article

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd. on Friday posted standalone net profit of 2,683 crore for the January-March period, rising 41%, compared with 1,907 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 73% to 26,968 crore for the March quarter.

Post the earnings announcement, GAIL shares slid 4.07% in noon deals to 145.05 apiece on NSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of l per equity share.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout