GAIL Q4 profit rises 41% to ₹2,683 cr, approves dividend
- Revenue from operations rose 73% to ₹26,968 crore for the March quarter.
State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd. on Friday posted standalone net profit of ₹2,683 crore for the January-March period, rising 41%, compared with ₹1,907 crore a year ago.
Revenue from operations rose 73% to ₹26,968 crore for the March quarter.
Post the earnings announcement, GAIL shares slid 4.07% in noon deals to ₹145.05 apiece on NSE.
The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹l per equity share.