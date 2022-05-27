Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  GAIL Q4 profit rises 41% to 2,683 cr, approves dividend

GAIL Q4 profit rises 41% to 2,683 cr, approves dividend

Post the earnings announcement, GAIL shares slid 4.07% in noon deals to 145.05 apiece on NSE.
02:36 PM IST

  • Revenue from operations rose 73% to 26,968 crore for the March quarter.




State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd. on Friday posted standalone net profit of 2,683 crore for the January-March period, rising 41%, compared with 1,907 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 73% to 26,968 crore for the March quarter.

Post the earnings announcement, GAIL shares slid 4.07% in noon deals to 145.05 apiece on NSE.

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of l per equity share.