GAIL's Q2 standalone net profit rises 16.5% to 1,240 cr

New Delhi: Gas transporter GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported 16.5% jump in standalone net profit at ₹1,240 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was ₹1,064 crore in the year-ago period.

However, standalone revenue from operations declined 24% to ₹13,644 crore from ₹18,041 crore a year ago.

At 2:25 pm on Tuesday, GAIL's scrip on NSE was trading 3.2% higher at ₹89.35.

The company's board on Tuesday approved borrowing upto ₹10,000 crore by issuing Secured/Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-convertible Bonds.

Turnover slipped 23.7% to ₹14,104.80 crore largely due to lower gas prices during the quarter.

GAIL reported a pre-tax loss of ₹334.55 crore on its natural gas marketing business as the pandemic impacted demand. The loss was however lower than ₹614.06 crore pre-tax loss in April-June. The business had ₹241.72 crore of pre-tax profit in July-September 2019.

The firm which owns most of the nation's cross-country gas pipeline network saw its pre-tax profit from the gas transportation business rise 27% to ₹1,021.18 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

With the resumption of economic activity bringing back demand, the petrochemical business clocked a pre-tax profit of ₹176.31 crore as compared to a loss of ₹82.32 crore in the year-ago period and ₹154.43 crore in June quarter of the current fiscal.

"The COVID-19 pandemic globally and in India has impacted business in general and caused a slowdown of economic activity," GAIL said.

The firm said its physical performance has improved as compared to the previous (April-June) quarter and reached almost normal levels.

"The group has assessed the possible impact of COVID-19 in preparation of financial results based on the internal and external sources of information and expects no significant impact on the continuity of the business on a long term basis, the useful life of the assets and overall financial position of the group," it said.

With inputs from PTI

