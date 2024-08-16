Gala Global Products Q1 results: loss at ₹0.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 46.45% YoY

Gala Global Products Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 46.45% YoY & loss at 0.42Cr

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Gala Global Products Q1 Results Live
Gala Global Products Q1 Results Live

Gala Global Products Q1 Results Live : Gala Global Products Q1 Results Live: Gala Global Products declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the company decreased by 46.45% year-on-year, and it posted a loss of 0.42 crore. This is a significant downturn compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company declared a profit of 0.18 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 42.54%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant decline of 78.18% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and a modest decrease of 5.21% year-on-year. This indicates that the company has made substantial cuts in its overhead costs in the recent quarter.

The operating income of Gala Global Products showed an increase of 64.54% quarter-on-quarter but saw a drastic decrease of 147.69% year-on-year. This shows a mixed performance in terms of operational efficiency.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.08, which represents a decrease of 366.67% year-on-year. This negative EPS highlights the financial challenges the company is currently facing.

In terms of stock performance, Gala Global Products has delivered a -2.37% return in the last week, -10.35% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -4.91%. This indicates a downward trend in the company's stock price over multiple time frames.

As of now, Gala Global Products has a market capitalization of 17.97 crore. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at 6.36 and 2.8, respectively. This range reflects the volatility and recent performance struggles of the company's stock in the market.

Gala Global Products Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9.316.2-42.54%17.37-46.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.25-78.18%0.06-5.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.05-0%0.05+3.54%
Total Operating Expense9.5416.86-43.41%16.88-43.49%
Operating Income-0.24-0.66+64.54%0.49-147.69%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.41-0.9+54.48%0.26-254.35%
Net Income-0.42-0.66+37.03%0.18-334.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.08-0.15+47.22%0.03-366.67%
FAQs
₹-0.42Cr
₹9.3Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
