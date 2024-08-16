Gala Global Products Q1 results: loss at ₹0.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 46.45% YoY

Gala Global Products Q1 Results Live : Gala Global Products Q1 Results Live: Gala Global Products declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the company decreased by 46.45% year-on-year, and it posted a loss of ₹0.42 crore. This is a significant downturn compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company declared a profit of ₹0.18 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 42.54%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant decline of 78.18% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and a modest decrease of 5.21% year-on-year. This indicates that the company has made substantial cuts in its overhead costs in the recent quarter.

The operating income of Gala Global Products showed an increase of 64.54% quarter-on-quarter but saw a drastic decrease of 147.69% year-on-year. This shows a mixed performance in terms of operational efficiency.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.08, which represents a decrease of 366.67% year-on-year. This negative EPS highlights the financial challenges the company is currently facing.

In terms of stock performance, Gala Global Products has delivered a -2.37% return in the last week, -10.35% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -4.91%. This indicates a downward trend in the company's stock price over multiple time frames.

As of now, Gala Global Products has a market capitalization of ₹17.97 crore. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at ₹6.36 and ₹2.8, respectively. This range reflects the volatility and recent performance struggles of the company's stock in the market.

Gala Global Products Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9.3 16.2 -42.54% 17.37 -46.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.25 -78.18% 0.06 -5.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.05 -0% 0.05 +3.54% Total Operating Expense 9.54 16.86 -43.41% 16.88 -43.49% Operating Income -0.24 -0.66 +64.54% 0.49 -147.69% Net Income Before Taxes -0.41 -0.9 +54.48% 0.26 -254.35% Net Income -0.42 -0.66 +37.03% 0.18 -334.48% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.08 -0.15 +47.22% 0.03 -366.67%