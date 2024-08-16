Gala Global Products Q1 results: loss at ₹0.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 46.45% YoY

Gala Global Products Q1 Results Live : Gala Global Products Q1 Results Live: Gala Global Products declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the company decreased by 46.45% year-on-year, and it posted a loss of ₹0.42 crore. This is a significant downturn compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company declared a profit of ₹0.18 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 42.54%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant decline of 78.18% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and a modest decrease of 5.21% year-on-year. This indicates that the company has made substantial cuts in its overhead costs in the recent quarter.
The operating income of Gala Global Products showed an increase of 64.54% quarter-on-quarter but saw a drastic decrease of 147.69% year-on-year. This shows a mixed performance in terms of operational efficiency.
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.08, which represents a decrease of 366.67% year-on-year. This negative EPS highlights the financial challenges the company is currently facing.
In terms of stock performance, Gala Global Products has delivered a -2.37% return in the last week, -10.35% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -4.91%. This indicates a downward trend in the company's stock price over multiple time frames.
As of now, Gala Global Products has a market capitalization of ₹17.97 crore. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at ₹6.36 and ₹2.8, respectively. This range reflects the volatility and recent performance struggles of the company's stock in the market.
Gala Global Products Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9.3
|16.2
|-42.54%
|17.37
|-46.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.25
|-78.18%
|0.06
|-5.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|-0%
|0.05
|+3.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.54
|16.86
|-43.41%
|16.88
|-43.49%
|Operating Income
|-0.24
|-0.66
|+64.54%
|0.49
|-147.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.41
|-0.9
|+54.48%
|0.26
|-254.35%
|Net Income
|-0.42
|-0.66
|+37.03%
|0.18
|-334.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.08
|-0.15
|+47.22%
|0.03
|-366.67%
