Galada Power & Telecommun Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 98.75% YOY

Galada Power & Telecommun Q1 Results Live : Galada Power & Telecommun declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, revealing a stark decline in profitability. The company's revenue remained unchanged, showing a 0% decrease year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit plummeted by a significant 98.75% YoY, highlighting a challenging quarter for the company.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw a 0% decline, while the profit decreased by 0%. This indicates that the company has been struggling to generate profit despite maintaining a steady topline.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a drastic increase of 125% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but decreased by 10% YoY. The sharp rise in quarterly expenses could be a major factor contributing to the decline in profits.
Operating income took a severe hit, dropping by 350% QoQ and decreasing by 101.2% YoY. This decline underscores the operational challenges faced by Galada Power & Telecommun in the current economic environment.
On a positive note, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 increased by 101% YoY, reaching ₹22.7. This increase in EPS is an encouraging sign for shareholders, indicating potential for future growth in earnings.
Over the past periods, Galada Power & Telecommun has delivered a 0% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in the last 6 months, and a 0% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. The stagnant returns reflect the overall financial stability, despite the drop in profitability.
Currently, Galada Power & Telecommun has a market capitalization of ₹2.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹322 and a 52-week low of ₹195. The company's market performance will be closely watched by investors as it navigates through these challenging times.
Galada Power & Telecommun Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.09
|0.04
|+125%
|0.1
|-10%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.36
|0.08
|+350%
|-29.99
|+101.2%
|Operating Income
|-0.36
|-0.08
|-350%
|29.99
|-101.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.17
|0.17
|-0%
|13.58
|-98.75%
|Net Income
|0.17
|0.17
|-0%
|13.58
|-98.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.7
|0.2
|+11241.96%
|-2279.08
|+101%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess