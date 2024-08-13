Galada Power & Telecommun Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 98.75% YOY

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Galada Power & Telecommun Q1 Results Live
Galada Power & Telecommun Q1 Results Live : Galada Power & Telecommun declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, revealing a stark decline in profitability. The company's revenue remained unchanged, showing a 0% decrease year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit plummeted by a significant 98.75% YoY, highlighting a challenging quarter for the company.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw a 0% decline, while the profit decreased by 0%. This indicates that the company has been struggling to generate profit despite maintaining a steady topline.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a drastic increase of 125% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but decreased by 10% YoY. The sharp rise in quarterly expenses could be a major factor contributing to the decline in profits.

Operating income took a severe hit, dropping by 350% QoQ and decreasing by 101.2% YoY. This decline underscores the operational challenges faced by Galada Power & Telecommun in the current economic environment.

On a positive note, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 increased by 101% YoY, reaching 22.7. This increase in EPS is an encouraging sign for shareholders, indicating potential for future growth in earnings.

Over the past periods, Galada Power & Telecommun has delivered a 0% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in the last 6 months, and a 0% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. The stagnant returns reflect the overall financial stability, despite the drop in profitability.

Currently, Galada Power & Telecommun has a market capitalization of 2.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 322 and a 52-week low of 195. The company's market performance will be closely watched by investors as it navigates through these challenging times.

Galada Power & Telecommun Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.090.04+125%0.1-10%
Total Operating Expense0.360.08+350%-29.99+101.2%
Operating Income-0.36-0.08-350%29.99-101.2%
Net Income Before Taxes0.170.17-0%13.58-98.75%
Net Income0.170.17-0%13.58-98.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.70.2+11241.96%-2279.08+101%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹0.17Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST
