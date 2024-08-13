Galada Power & Telecommun Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 98.75% YOY

Galada Power & Telecommun Q1 Results Live : Galada Power & Telecommun declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, revealing a stark decline in profitability. The company's revenue remained unchanged, showing a 0% decrease year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit plummeted by a significant 98.75% YoY, highlighting a challenging quarter for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw a 0% decline, while the profit decreased by 0%. This indicates that the company has been struggling to generate profit despite maintaining a steady topline.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a drastic increase of 125% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but decreased by 10% YoY. The sharp rise in quarterly expenses could be a major factor contributing to the decline in profits.

Operating income took a severe hit, dropping by 350% QoQ and decreasing by 101.2% YoY. This decline underscores the operational challenges faced by Galada Power & Telecommun in the current economic environment.

On a positive note, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 increased by 101% YoY, reaching ₹22.7. This increase in EPS is an encouraging sign for shareholders, indicating potential for future growth in earnings.

Over the past periods, Galada Power & Telecommun has delivered a 0% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in the last 6 months, and a 0% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. The stagnant returns reflect the overall financial stability, despite the drop in profitability.

Currently, Galada Power & Telecommun has a market capitalization of ₹2.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹322 and a 52-week low of ₹195. The company's market performance will be closely watched by investors as it navigates through these challenging times.

Galada Power & Telecommun Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.09 0.04 +125% 0.1 -10% Total Operating Expense 0.36 0.08 +350% -29.99 +101.2% Operating Income -0.36 -0.08 -350% 29.99 -101.2% Net Income Before Taxes 0.17 0.17 -0% 13.58 -98.75% Net Income 0.17 0.17 -0% 13.58 -98.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.7 0.2 +11241.96% -2279.08 +101%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

