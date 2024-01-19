Gallantt Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 148.55% YoY

Gallantt Ispat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.61% & the profit increased by 148.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.87% and the profit increased by 9.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.47% q-o-q & increased by 26.72% YoY.
The operating income was up by 31.24% q-o-q & increased by 28.41% YoY.
The EPS is ₹2.15 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 147.13% YoY.
Gallantt Ispat has delivered -7.81% return in the last 1 week, 152.37% return in the last 6 months, and -2.17% YTD return.
Currently, Gallantt Ispat has a market cap of ₹4244.13 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹203 & ₹49.55 respectively.
Gallantt Ispat Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1062.66
|949.87
|+11.87%
|1006.24
|+5.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.03
|26.33
|+6.47%
|22.12
|+26.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.28
|27.58
|+6.19%
|25.4
|+15.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|985.41
|891
|+10.6%
|946.08
|+4.16%
|Operating Income
|77.25
|58.86
|+31.24%
|60.16
|+28.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|70.53
|54.38
|+29.71%
|53.15
|+32.68%
|Net Income
|51.98
|47.26
|+9.98%
|20.91
|+148.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.15
|1.96
|+9.69%
|0.87
|+147.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹51.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1062.66Cr
