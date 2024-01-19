Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gallantt Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 148.55% YoY

Gallantt Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 148.55% YoY

Livemint

Gallantt Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 5.61% YoY & Profit Increased by 148.55% YoY

Gallantt Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gallantt Ispat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.61% & the profit increased by 148.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.87% and the profit increased by 9.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.47% q-o-q & increased by 26.72% YoY.

The operating income was up by 31.24% q-o-q & increased by 28.41% YoY.

The EPS is 2.15 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 147.13% YoY.

Gallantt Ispat has delivered -7.81% return in the last 1 week, 152.37% return in the last 6 months, and -2.17% YTD return.

Currently, Gallantt Ispat has a market cap of 4244.13 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 203 & 49.55 respectively.

Gallantt Ispat Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1062.66949.87+11.87%1006.24+5.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.0326.33+6.47%22.12+26.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.2827.58+6.19%25.4+15.27%
Total Operating Expense985.41891+10.6%946.08+4.16%
Operating Income77.2558.86+31.24%60.16+28.41%
Net Income Before Taxes70.5354.38+29.71%53.15+32.68%
Net Income51.9847.26+9.98%20.91+148.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.151.96+9.69%0.87+147.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹51.98Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1062.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.