Gallantt Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 148.55% YoY

Gallantt Ispat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.61% & the profit increased by 148.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.87% and the profit increased by 9.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.47% q-o-q & increased by 26.72% YoY.

The operating income was up by 31.24% q-o-q & increased by 28.41% YoY.

The EPS is ₹2.15 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 147.13% YoY.

Gallantt Ispat has delivered -7.81% return in the last 1 week, 152.37% return in the last 6 months, and -2.17% YTD return.

Currently, Gallantt Ispat has a market cap of ₹4244.13 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹203 & ₹49.55 respectively.

Gallantt Ispat Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1062.66 949.87 +11.87% 1006.24 +5.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.03 26.33 +6.47% 22.12 +26.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.28 27.58 +6.19% 25.4 +15.27% Total Operating Expense 985.41 891 +10.6% 946.08 +4.16% Operating Income 77.25 58.86 +31.24% 60.16 +28.41% Net Income Before Taxes 70.53 54.38 +29.71% 53.15 +32.68% Net Income 51.98 47.26 +9.98% 20.91 +148.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.15 1.96 +9.69% 0.87 +147.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹51.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1062.66Cr

