Ganesh Benzoplast Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.1% YOY

Ganesh Benzoplast Q4 Results Live : Ganesh Benzoplast declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 9.1% increase in revenue year-over-year. However, the company also reported a 3.1% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

The quarter also saw a significant growth in revenue by 37.73% compared to the previous quarter, but a notable decline in profit by 11.13% sequentially.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 10.24% quarter-over-quarter and 2.34% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a decrease of 19.32% quarter-over-quarter and 15.75% year-over-year for Ganesh Benzoplast.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.03, marking a 9.29% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Ganesh Benzoplast delivered 1.59% return in the last 1 week, while showing negative returns of -9.78% in the last 6 months and -4.86% year-to-date.

At present, Ganesh Benzoplast holds a market capitalization of ₹1105.4 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹217.05 and ₹135.1 respectively.

Ganesh Benzoplast Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 146.26 106.2 +37.73% 134.07 +9.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.26 6.58 +10.24% 7.09 +2.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.79 5.11 +13.21% 4.91 +17.8% Total Operating Expense 130.94 87.21 +50.15% 115.88 +13% Operating Income 15.32 18.99 -19.32% 18.18 -15.75% Net Income Before Taxes 20.9 20.8 +0.44% 19.65 +6.32% Net Income 14.29 16.08 -11.13% 14.75 -3.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.03 2.34 -13.25% 2.24 -9.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.29Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹146.26Cr

