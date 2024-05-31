Hello User
Ganesh Benzoplast Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.1% YOY

Ganesh Benzoplast Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.1% YOY

Livemint

Ganesh Benzoplast Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.1% YoY & profit decreased by 3.1% YoY

Ganesh Benzoplast Q4 Results Live

Ganesh Benzoplast Q4 Results Live : Ganesh Benzoplast declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 9.1% increase in revenue year-over-year. However, the company also reported a 3.1% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

The quarter also saw a significant growth in revenue by 37.73% compared to the previous quarter, but a notable decline in profit by 11.13% sequentially.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 10.24% quarter-over-quarter and 2.34% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a decrease of 19.32% quarter-over-quarter and 15.75% year-over-year for Ganesh Benzoplast.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.03, marking a 9.29% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Ganesh Benzoplast delivered 1.59% return in the last 1 week, while showing negative returns of -9.78% in the last 6 months and -4.86% year-to-date.

At present, Ganesh Benzoplast holds a market capitalization of 1105.4 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 217.05 and 135.1 respectively.

Ganesh Benzoplast Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue146.26106.2+37.73%134.07+9.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.266.58+10.24%7.09+2.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.795.11+13.21%4.91+17.8%
Total Operating Expense130.9487.21+50.15%115.88+13%
Operating Income15.3218.99-19.32%18.18-15.75%
Net Income Before Taxes20.920.8+0.44%19.65+6.32%
Net Income14.2916.08-11.13%14.75-3.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.032.34-13.25%2.24-9.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.29Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹146.26Cr

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

