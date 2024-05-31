Ganesh Benzoplast Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.1% YOY

Ganesh Benzoplast Q4 Results Live : Ganesh Benzoplast declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 9.1% increase in revenue year-over-year. However, the company also reported a 3.1% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
The quarter also saw a significant growth in revenue by 37.73% compared to the previous quarter, but a notable decline in profit by 11.13% sequentially.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 10.24% quarter-over-quarter and 2.34% year-over-year.
Operating income witnessed a decrease of 19.32% quarter-over-quarter and 15.75% year-over-year for Ganesh Benzoplast.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.03, marking a 9.29% decrease year-over-year.
In terms of returns, Ganesh Benzoplast delivered 1.59% return in the last 1 week, while showing negative returns of -9.78% in the last 6 months and -4.86% year-to-date.
At present, Ganesh Benzoplast holds a market capitalization of ₹1105.4 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹217.05 and ₹135.1 respectively.
Ganesh Benzoplast Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|146.26
|106.2
|+37.73%
|134.07
|+9.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.26
|6.58
|+10.24%
|7.09
|+2.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.79
|5.11
|+13.21%
|4.91
|+17.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|130.94
|87.21
|+50.15%
|115.88
|+13%
|Operating Income
|15.32
|18.99
|-19.32%
|18.18
|-15.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.9
|20.8
|+0.44%
|19.65
|+6.32%
|Net Income
|14.29
|16.08
|-11.13%
|14.75
|-3.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.03
|2.34
|-13.25%
|2.24
|-9.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.29Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹146.26Cr
