Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0.01 crore

Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 66.67% YoY & loss increased by 0% YoY, loss at 0.07 crore and revenue at 0.01 crore

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Ganesh Holdings declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 66.67% & the loss increased by 0% YoY. Loss at 0.07 crore and revenue at 0.01 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 50% and the loss increased by 250%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 100% year-on-year.

Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 250% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 0% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stands at -1.41 for Q3, which decreased by 2114.29% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Ganesh Holdings has delivered -4.94% return in the last 1 week, 37.32% return in the last 6 months, and -0.75% YTD return.

Currently, Ganesh Holdings has a market cap of 10.69 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 159.77 & 50.08 respectively.

Ganesh Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.010.02-50%0.03-66.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.03+33.33%0.02+100%
Total Operating Expense0.080.04+100%0.04+100%
Operating Income-0.07-0.02-250%0-0%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.07-0.02-250%0-0%
Net Income-0.07-0.02-250%0-0%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.41-0.31-354.84%0.07-2114.29%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGanesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0.01 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.07Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.01Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget