Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0.01 crore

Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Ganesh Holdings declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 66.67% & the loss increased by 0% YoY. Loss at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0.01 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 50% and the loss increased by 250%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 100% year-on-year.

Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 250% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 0% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stands at ₹-1.41 for Q3, which decreased by 2114.29% year-on-year.

Ganesh Holdings has delivered -4.94% return in the last 1 week, 37.32% return in the last 6 months, and -0.75% YTD return.

Currently, Ganesh Holdings has a market cap of ₹10.69 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹159.77 & ₹50.08 respectively.

Ganesh Holdings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.01 0.02 -50% 0.03 -66.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.03 +33.33% 0.02 +100% Total Operating Expense 0.08 0.04 +100% 0.04 +100% Operating Income -0.07 -0.02 -250% 0 -0% Net Income Before Taxes -0.07 -0.02 -250% 0 -0% Net Income -0.07 -0.02 -250% 0 -0% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.41 -0.31 -354.84% 0.07 -2114.29%

