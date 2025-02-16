Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0.01 crore

Ganesh Holdings Q3 Results 2025:Ganesh Holdings declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 66.67% & the loss increased by 0% YoY. Loss at ₹0.07 crore and revenue at ₹0.01 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 50% and the loss increased by 250%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 100% year-on-year.
The operating income was down by 250% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 0% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stands at ₹-1.41 for Q3, which decreased by 2114.29% year-on-year.
Ganesh Holdings has delivered -4.94% return in the last 1 week, 37.32% return in the last 6 months, and -0.75% YTD return.
Currently, Ganesh Holdings has a market cap of ₹10.69 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹159.77 & ₹50.08 respectively.
Ganesh Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.01
|0.02
|-50%
|0.03
|-66.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.03
|+33.33%
|0.02
|+100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.08
|0.04
|+100%
|0.04
|+100%
|Operating Income
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-250%
|0
|-0%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-250%
|0
|-0%
|Net Income
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-250%
|0
|-0%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.41
|-0.31
|-354.84%
|0.07
|-2114.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-0.07Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0.01Cr