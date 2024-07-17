Hello User
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 29.44% YOY

Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q1 Results Live : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.82% & the profit decreased by 29.44% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 22.63% and the profit increased by 0.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.76% q-o-q & increased by 10.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.15% q-o-q & decreased by 31.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.65 for Q1 which decreased by 29.46% Y-o-Y.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered -8.12% return in the last 1 week, 111.71% return in last 6 months and 129.4% YTD return.

Currently the Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of 7968.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1110 & 361.8 respectively.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue214.14276.78-22.63%270.45-20.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.793.69+29.76%4.33+10.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.842.02-8.85%0.93+98.78%
Total Operating Expense66.86129.72-48.46%55.43+20.63%
Operating Income147.27147.05+0.15%215.02-31.51%
Net Income Before Taxes152.73149.47+2.18%215.05-28.98%
Net Income113.84112.8+0.92%161.34-29.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.6513.53+0.89%19.35-29.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹113.84Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹214.14Cr

