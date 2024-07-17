Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 29.44% YOY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q1 Results Live : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.82% & the profit decreased by 29.44% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 22.63% and the profit increased by 0.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.76% q-o-q & increased by 10.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.15% q-o-q & decreased by 31.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.65 for Q1 which decreased by 29.46% Y-o-Y.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered -8.12% return in the last 1 week, 111.71% return in last 6 months and 129.4% YTD return.
Currently the Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of ₹7968.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1110 & ₹361.8 respectively.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|214.14
|276.78
|-22.63%
|270.45
|-20.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.79
|3.69
|+29.76%
|4.33
|+10.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.84
|2.02
|-8.85%
|0.93
|+98.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|66.86
|129.72
|-48.46%
|55.43
|+20.63%
|Operating Income
|147.27
|147.05
|+0.15%
|215.02
|-31.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|152.73
|149.47
|+2.18%
|215.05
|-28.98%
|Net Income
|113.84
|112.8
|+0.92%
|161.34
|-29.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.65
|13.53
|+0.89%
|19.35
|-29.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹113.84Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹214.14Cr
