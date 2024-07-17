Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 29.44% YOY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 20.82% YoY & profit decreased by 29.44% YoY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q1 Results Live : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.82% & the profit decreased by 29.44% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 22.63% and the profit increased by 0.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.76% q-o-q & increased by 10.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.15% q-o-q & decreased by 31.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.65 for Q1 which decreased by 29.46% Y-o-Y.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered -8.12% return in the last 1 week, 111.71% return in last 6 months and 129.4% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of ₹7968.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1110 & ₹361.8 respectively.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 214.14 276.78 -22.63% 270.45 -20.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.79 3.69 +29.76% 4.33 +10.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.84 2.02 -8.85% 0.93 +98.78% Total Operating Expense 66.86 129.72 -48.46% 55.43 +20.63% Operating Income 147.27 147.05 +0.15% 215.02 -31.51% Net Income Before Taxes 152.73 149.47 +2.18% 215.05 -28.98% Net Income 113.84 112.8 +0.92% 161.34 -29.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.65 13.53 +0.89% 19.35 -29.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹113.84Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹214.14Cr

