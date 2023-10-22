Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 344.79% YOY
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 50.15% YoY & profit increased by 344.79% YoY
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 50.15% & the profit increased by 344.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.6% and the profit decreased by 46.69%.
