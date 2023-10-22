Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 344.79% YOY
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 50.15% YoY & profit increased by 344.79% YoY
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 50.15% & the profit increased by 344.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.6% and the profit decreased by 46.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% q-o-q & increased by 21.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 44.3% q-o-q & increased by 53.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.31 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 346.3% Y-o-Y.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered -6.35% return in the last 1 week, 26.53% return in the last 6 months, and 18.44% YTD return.
Currently, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of ₹3441.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹492 & ₹262.1 respectively.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|163.35
|270.45
|-39.6%
|327.68
|-50.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.43
|4.33
|+2.25%
|3.65
|+21.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.66
|0.93
|+79.07%
|0.62
|+166.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|43.58
|55.43
|-21.38%
|249.55
|-82.54%
|Operating Income
|119.78
|215.02
|-44.3%
|78.12
|+53.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|119.62
|215.05
|-44.38%
|75.8
|+57.81%
|Net Income
|86.01
|161.34
|-46.69%
|19.34
|+344.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.31
|19.35
|-46.72%
|2.31
|+346.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹86.01Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹163.35Cr
