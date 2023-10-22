Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 344.79% YOY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 50.15% & the profit increased by 344.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.6% and the profit decreased by 46.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% q-o-q & increased by 21.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 44.3% q-o-q & increased by 53.31% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹10.31 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 346.3% Y-o-Y.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered -6.35% return in the last 1 week, 26.53% return in the last 6 months, and 18.44% YTD return.

Currently, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of ₹3441.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹492 & ₹262.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 163.35 270.45 -39.6% 327.68 -50.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.43 4.33 +2.25% 3.65 +21.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.66 0.93 +79.07% 0.62 +166.98% Total Operating Expense 43.58 55.43 -21.38% 249.55 -82.54% Operating Income 119.78 215.02 -44.3% 78.12 +53.31% Net Income Before Taxes 119.62 215.05 -44.38% 75.8 +57.81% Net Income 86.01 161.34 -46.69% 19.34 +344.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.31 19.35 -46.72% 2.31 +346.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹86.01Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹163.35Cr

