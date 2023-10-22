Hello User
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 344.79% YOY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 344.79% YOY





Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q2 FY24 Results

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 50.15% & the profit increased by 344.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.6% and the profit decreased by 46.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% q-o-q & increased by 21.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 44.3% q-o-q & increased by 53.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.31 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 346.3% Y-o-Y.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered -6.35% return in the last 1 week, 26.53% return in the last 6 months, and 18.44% YTD return.

Currently, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of 3441.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 492 & 262.1 respectively.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue163.35270.45-39.6%327.68-50.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.434.33+2.25%3.65+21.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.660.93+79.07%0.62+166.98%
Total Operating Expense43.5855.43-21.38%249.55-82.54%
Operating Income119.78215.02-44.3%78.12+53.31%
Net Income Before Taxes119.62215.05-44.38%75.8+57.81%
Net Income86.01161.34-46.69%19.34+344.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.3119.35-46.72%2.31+346.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹86.01Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹163.35Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:53 AM IST
