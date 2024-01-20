Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 376.01% YoY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 171.4% & the profit increased by 376.01% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.07% and the profit increased by 16.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.15% q-o-q & increased by 17.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.46% q-o-q & increased by 190.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.06 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 231.32% Y-o-Y.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered 15.07% return in the last 1 week, 14.13% return in the last 6 months, and 23.19% YTD return.
Currently, the Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of ₹4279.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹535.95 & ₹262.1 respectively.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|181.43
|163.35
|+11.07%
|66.85
|+171.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.32
|4.43
|+20.15%
|4.54
|+17.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.98
|1.66
|+19.18%
|0.69
|+184.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|46.74
|43.58
|+7.26%
|20.54
|+127.54%
|Operating Income
|134.69
|119.78
|+12.46%
|46.31
|+190.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|135.61
|119.62
|+13.37%
|41.77
|+224.64%
|Net Income
|100.56
|86.01
|+16.91%
|21.13
|+376.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.06
|10.31
|+16.97%
|3.64
|+231.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹100.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹181.43Cr
