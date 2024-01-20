Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 376.01% YoY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 376.01% YoY

Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 171.4% YoY & profit increased by 376.01% YoY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 171.4% & the profit increased by 376.01% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.07% and the profit increased by 16.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.15% q-o-q & increased by 17.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.46% q-o-q & increased by 190.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.06 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 231.32% Y-o-Y.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered 15.07% return in the last 1 week, 14.13% return in the last 6 months, and 23.19% YTD return.

Currently, the Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of 4279.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 535.95 & 262.1 respectively.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue181.43163.35+11.07%66.85+171.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.324.43+20.15%4.54+17.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.981.66+19.18%0.69+184.78%
Total Operating Expense46.7443.58+7.26%20.54+127.54%
Operating Income134.69119.78+12.46%46.31+190.85%
Net Income Before Taxes135.61119.62+13.37%41.77+224.64%
Net Income100.5686.01+16.91%21.13+376.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.0610.31+16.97%3.64+231.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹100.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹181.43Cr

