Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 376.01% YoY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 171.4% & the profit increased by 376.01% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.07% and the profit increased by 16.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.15% q-o-q & increased by 17.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 12.46% q-o-q & increased by 190.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.06 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 231.32% Y-o-Y.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered 15.07% return in the last 1 week, 14.13% return in the last 6 months, and 23.19% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of ₹4279.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹535.95 & ₹262.1 respectively.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 181.43 163.35 +11.07% 66.85 +171.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.32 4.43 +20.15% 4.54 +17.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.98 1.66 +19.18% 0.69 +184.78% Total Operating Expense 46.74 43.58 +7.26% 20.54 +127.54% Operating Income 134.69 119.78 +12.46% 46.31 +190.85% Net Income Before Taxes 135.61 119.62 +13.37% 41.77 +224.64% Net Income 100.56 86.01 +16.91% 21.13 +376.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.06 10.31 +16.97% 3.64 +231.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹100.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹181.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!